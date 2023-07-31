Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 423 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 3,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 46.0% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 23,243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 151,825 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Amazon.com stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.