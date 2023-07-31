Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Garrison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.