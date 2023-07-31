FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 68,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 531,319 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,633 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,358,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 44,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 191,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $2.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

About FuelCell Energy

(Get Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.