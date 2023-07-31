First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $132.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

