Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Fabrinet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $124.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.82. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $140.18.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

