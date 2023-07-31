Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Etsy worth $12,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after buying an additional 118,034 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Etsy by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,988,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $99.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.44 and a twelve month high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.59.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.