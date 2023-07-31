Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $21.42 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.