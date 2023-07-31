Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,575 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,235,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 817,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.99 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $858.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 542.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 163 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of March 31, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

