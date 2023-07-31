Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Paramount Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $5.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

