Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $453,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,463,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,023,000 after acquiring an additional 63,659 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 205,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,910,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 60,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.