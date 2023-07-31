Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Coty were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 73.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,995 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Coty by 33.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 328,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Coty Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Coty’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

