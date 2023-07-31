Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $74.04 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.6% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

