Bray Capital Advisors Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,955 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 314.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

