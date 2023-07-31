Boit C F David Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boit C F David grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Boit C F David’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

