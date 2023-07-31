BellRing Brands (BRBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.46.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

