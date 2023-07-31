Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the June 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 533,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Quirk sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $159,669.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,435,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,219,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,786,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 275,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,951,000 after purchasing an additional 450,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $193.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.68 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.