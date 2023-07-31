Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zuora were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zuora during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zuora by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $98,081.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,599.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 38,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $386,295.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 9,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $98,081.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,599.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,068 shares of company stock worth $1,605,535. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zuora Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZUO. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of ZUO opened at $10.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.09% and a negative return on equity of 72.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.