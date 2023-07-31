American States Water (AWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $161.42 million during the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. American States Water has a 1 year low of $77.91 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

AWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 176.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

