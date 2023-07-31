Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Ameren Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $85.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.53.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.43%.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.