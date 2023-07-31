Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

