Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Reduced by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,797 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total transaction of $1,187,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,562,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

