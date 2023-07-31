Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,902 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 94.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ GT opened at $16.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 804.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.75. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

