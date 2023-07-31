Amalgamated Bank Sells 821 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN opened at $234.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $269.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.02 and a 200 day moving average of $242.19.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

