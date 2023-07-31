Amalgamated Bank Sells 6,462 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after buying an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after buying an additional 35,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,132,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPR. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

NYSE:EPR opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 147.98%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

