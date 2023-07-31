Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,482 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.6% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 17,668 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $44.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

