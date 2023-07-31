Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,360 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,387 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Foot Locker worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 41,297 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.45.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Shares of FL opened at $26.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.