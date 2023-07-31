Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,260 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 492.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mercury Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $36.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -613.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.93. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.