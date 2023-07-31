Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,844 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Inari Medical worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Inari Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $58.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.59 and a one year high of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -109.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,251,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $1,762,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,791,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

