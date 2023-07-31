Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,053 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $534,940.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $192.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $193.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.