Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,171,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $47,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after buying an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after buying an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $99.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

