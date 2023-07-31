Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Cut by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,836 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

