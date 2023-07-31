Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.58 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.19.

Alphabet Company Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

