AIA Group Ltd Sells 161 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AIA Group Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.64.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,825 shares of company stock worth $8,126,865 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

