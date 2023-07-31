Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,337 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 61.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Shares of AJRD opened at $57.99 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Free Report)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.