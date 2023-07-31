Adeia (ADEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Adeia has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.25. Adeia had a positive return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. The company had revenue of $117.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.93 million.

ADEA opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.19. Adeia has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia in the first quarter valued at $134,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Adeia in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

