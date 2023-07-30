Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,346 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,670 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

