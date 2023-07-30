Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Globe Life by 23.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares in the company, valued at $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

GL stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

