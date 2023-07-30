West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) PT Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $21.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

WTBA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut West Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WTBA opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.11.

Insider Activity at West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sean Patrick Mcmurray purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,496.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 11,753 shares of company stock worth $189,194 in the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers deposit services, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.