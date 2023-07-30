Wedbush Downgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Neutral

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $185.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $240.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $164.63 on Friday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $108.34 and a fifty-two week high of $223.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.61.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Wingstop by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.