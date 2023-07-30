Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $80.00 at Wedbush

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Wayfair stock opened at $73.09 on Friday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $1,136,206.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 17,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,136,206.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,038.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $90,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,612.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,409 shares of company stock worth $7,177,497. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Further Reading

