Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 458.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $183.83 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $190.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

