Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $14.86 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth about $63,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BAH. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $120.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $121.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

