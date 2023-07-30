Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT Raised to GBX 565 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 565 ($7.24) in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CKSNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($6.09) to GBX 430 ($5.51) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Vesuvius from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 385 ($4.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

