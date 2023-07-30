Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) PT Raised to GBX 470

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 470 ($6.03) in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CKSNF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 550 ($7.05) to GBX 565 ($7.24) in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 385 ($4.94) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Shares of Vesuvius stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

