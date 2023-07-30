Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 2,296 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average is $108.73. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

