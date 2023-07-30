UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Raised to $33.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.

UroGen Pharma Trading Up 26.4 %

Shares of URGN stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

