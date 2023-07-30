UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Raised to $33.00

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.95% from the company’s previous close.
UroGen Pharma Trading Up 26.4 %
Shares of URGN stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $514.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.76. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29.
UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UroGen Pharma
About UroGen Pharma
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than UroGen Pharma
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.