Truist Financial Increases Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Price Target to $90.00

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Shares of FBIN opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.87.

Insider Activity at Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortune Brands Innovations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

Featured Articles

