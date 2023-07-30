The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after buying an additional 419,442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,894,000 after buying an additional 89,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $42.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

