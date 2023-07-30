TD Securities Lowers Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 3.6 %

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $32.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.