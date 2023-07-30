StockNews.com Upgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to “Hold”

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

AX opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.17.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares in the company, valued at $20,797,318.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

